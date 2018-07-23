Tata Motors Q1 PAT may dip 43.3% YoY to Rs. 1,815.4 cr: ICICI

Tata H5X | The H5X by Tata Motors is the first from the Impact 2.0 design theme. This 5-seater, 5-door mid-size sports utility vehicle will debut next year.

ICICI has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Motors to report net profit at Rs. 1,815.4 crore down 43.3% year-on-year (up 21.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 71,293.3 crore, according to ICICI.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 37.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,809.2 crore.

