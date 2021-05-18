MARKET NEWS

Tata Motors posts Q4 loss at Rs 7,605.4 crore, revenue growth at 42% meets estimates

The company had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore in the year-ago quarter and profit at Rs 2,906.45 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2021 / 05:11 PM IST
 
 
Commercial vehicle and luxury car maker Tata Motors on May 18 posted a consolidated loss at Rs 7,605.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 despite a sharp growth in revenue though on a low base.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 41.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 88,627.9 crore in Q4FY21, and the sequential increase in topline was 17.1 percent, meeting analysts' estimates.

Profit was estimated at Rs 2,721 crore on revenue of Rs 88,109 crore for the quarter, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

(This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details​)
TAGS: #Results #Tata Motors
first published: May 18, 2021 05:11 pm

