Tata Motors posts Q1 loss at Rs 3,679 cr as JLR continues to make a dent

Tata Motors on July 25 posted a big loss of Rs 3,679 crore in June quarter on weakness in domestic as well as Jaguar Land Rover volumes.

Company had posted a loss of Rs 1,197.3 crore in June quarter last year and profit of Rs 1,625.2 crore in March quarter 2019.

Jaguar Land Rover reported a loss of 402 million pound which was quite high compared to 236 million pound loss according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

The stock was down 35 percent in the last three months and hit 52-week low of Rs 141 on February 8, 2019.

