Tata Motors (D) Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17,758.69 crore, up 32.53% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 17,758.69 crore in September 2018 up 32.53% from Rs. 13,400.08 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.14 crore in September 2018 up 136.96% from Rs. 295.30 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,440.73 crore in September 2018 up 55.11% from Rs. 928.84 crore in September 2017.

Tata Motors (D) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.87 in September 2017.

Tata Motors (D) shares closed at 96.90 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -49.40% returns over the last 6 months and -60.28% over the last 12 months.