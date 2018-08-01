Tata Motors (D) standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 16,803.11 crore

Tata Motors (DVR) has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 16,803.11 crore and a net profit of Rs 1,187.65 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 210.78 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 9,094.34 crore and net loss was Rs 467.05 crore.
Tata Motors (D) shares closed at 143.90 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.92% returns over the last 6 months and -44.76% over the last 12 months.
Tata Motors (DVR)
Standalone Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
16,592.33
19,779.32
9,094.34
Other Operating Income
210.78
--
--
Total Income From Operations
16,803.11
19,779.32
9,094.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
11,582.55
12,110.29
6,050.71
Purchase of Traded Goods
1,584.40
1,556.18
851.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
-1,090.68
507.19
-481.90
Power & Fuel
--
--
--
Employees Cost
1,032.92
1,103.60
888.57
Depreciation
705.15
856.17
674.78
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
-286.40
-246.46
-208.88
Other Expenses
2,711.26
3,634.74
2,058.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
563.91
257.61
-738.95
Other Income
1,393.47
677.02
639.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
1,957.38
934.63
-99.02
Interest
493.23
446.43
367.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
1,464.15
488.20
-466.85
Exceptional Items
--
-961.93
--
P/L Before Tax
1,464.15
-473.73
-466.85
Tax
276.50
26.21
0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
1,187.65
-499.94
-467.05
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
--
--
--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
1,187.65
-499.94
-467.05
Equity Share Capital
679.22
679.22
679.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
3.48
-1.47
-1.38
Diluted EPS
3.48
-1.47
-1.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
3.48
-1.47
-1.38
Diluted EPS
3.48
-1.47
-1.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)