Tata Motors (D) standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 16,803.11 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 16,592.33 19,779.32 9,094.34 Other Operating Income 210.78 -- -- Total Income From Operations 16,803.11 19,779.32 9,094.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 11,582.55 12,110.29 6,050.71 Purchase of Traded Goods 1,584.40 1,556.18 851.40 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,090.68 507.19 -481.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1,032.92 1,103.60 888.57 Depreciation 705.15 856.17 674.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -286.40 -246.46 -208.88 Other Expenses 2,711.26 3,634.74 2,058.61 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 563.91 257.61 -738.95 Other Income 1,393.47 677.02 639.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,957.38 934.63 -99.02 Interest 493.23 446.43 367.83 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,464.15 488.20 -466.85 Exceptional Items -- -961.93 -- P/L Before Tax 1,464.15 -473.73 -466.85 Tax 276.50 26.21 0.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,187.65 -499.94 -467.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,187.65 -499.94 -467.05 Equity Share Capital 679.22 679.22 679.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.48 -1.47 -1.38 Diluted EPS 3.48 -1.47 -1.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.48 -1.47 -1.38 Diluted EPS 3.48 -1.47 -1.38 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited