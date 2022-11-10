Tata Motors Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79,611.37 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|78,846.92
|71,227.76
|60,435.92
|Other Operating Income
|764.45
|706.90
|942.90
|Total Income From Operations
|79,611.37
|71,934.66
|61,378.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47,721.91
|46,923.71
|33,078.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5,324.32
|5,263.64
|4,471.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-769.53
|-4,378.21
|3,167.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7,897.92
|7,786.36
|7,133.36
|Depreciation
|5,897.34
|5,841.04
|6,123.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-4,141.08
|-3,779.69
|-3,480.52
|Other Expenses
|18,005.52
|17,706.12
|12,891.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-325.03
|-3,428.31
|-2,006.71
|Other Income
|1,038.51
|887.36
|866.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|713.48
|-2,540.95
|-1,139.80
|Interest
|2,487.26
|2,420.72
|2,327.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,773.78
|-4,961.67
|-3,467.10
|Exceptional Items
|312.63
|1,493.62
|-4.45
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,461.15
|-3,468.05
|-3,471.55
|Tax
|-457.08
|1,518.96
|1,005.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,004.07
|-4,987.01
|-4,476.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,004.07
|-4,987.01
|-4,476.61
|Minority Interest
|-46.26
|-55.63
|-26.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|105.72
|36.04
|61.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-944.61
|-5,006.60
|-4,441.57
|Equity Share Capital
|765.98
|765.93
|765.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.47
|-13.07
|-11.60
|Diluted EPS
|-2.47
|-13.07
|-11.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.47
|-13.07
|-11.60
|Diluted EPS
|-2.47
|-13.07
|-11.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited