Tata Motors Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79,611.37 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79,611.37 crore in September 2022 up 29.7% from Rs. 61,378.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 944.61 crore in September 2022 up 78.73% from Rs. 4,441.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,610.82 crore in September 2022 up 32.65% from Rs. 4,983.52 crore in September 2021.

Tata Motors shares closed at 433.15 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.23% returns over the last 6 months and -15.01% over the last 12 months.