Tata Motors Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53,530.00 crore, down 18.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53,530.00 crore in September 2020 down 18.19% from Rs. 65,431.95 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 314.45 crore in September 2020 down 45.2% from Rs. 216.56 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,731.52 crore in September 2020 down 12.77% from Rs. 7,717.07 crore in September 2019.

Tata Motors shares closed at 133.65 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 77.61% returns over the last 6 months and -9.67% over the last 12 months.