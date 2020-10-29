Tata Motors Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53,530.00 crore, down 18.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:
Net Sales at Rs 53,530.00 crore in September 2020 down 18.19% from Rs. 65,431.95 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 314.45 crore in September 2020 down 45.2% from Rs. 216.56 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,731.52 crore in September 2020 down 12.77% from Rs. 7,717.07 crore in September 2019.
Tata Motors shares closed at 134.80 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 75.18% returns over the last 6 months and -21.88% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Motors
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52,839.02
|31,481.86
|64,763.39
|Other Operating Income
|690.98
|501.20
|668.56
|Total Income From Operations
|53,530.00
|31,983.06
|65,431.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33,986.31
|9,916.37
|36,054.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,085.74
|1,724.92
|3,049.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3,604.72
|8,279.95
|1,023.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6,408.99
|5,694.26
|7,283.01
|Depreciation
|5,601.47
|5,599.37
|5,299.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-3,209.33
|-2,805.65
|-4,377.97
|Other Expenses
|10,764.71
|8,490.51
|15,354.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|496.83
|-4,916.67
|1,744.94
|Other Income
|633.22
|606.53
|672.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,130.05
|-4,310.14
|2,417.50
|Interest
|1,949.60
|1,876.81
|1,835.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-819.55
|-6,186.95
|582.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|3.22
|39.09
|P/L Before Tax
|-819.55
|-6,183.73
|621.23
|Tax
|-471.39
|2,200.49
|445.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-348.16
|-8,384.22
|175.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-348.16
|-8,384.22
|175.76
|Minority Interest
|-7.19
|5.99
|-28.86
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|40.90
|-59.76
|-363.46
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-314.45
|-8,437.99
|-216.56
|Equity Share Capital
|719.54
|719.54
|679.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-23.46
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-23.46
|-0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-23.46
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-23.46
|-0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:22 am