    Tata Motors Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105,932.35 crore, up 35.05% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105,932.35 crore in March 2023 up 35.05% from Rs. 78,439.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,407.79 crore in March 2023 up 623.58% from Rs. 1,032.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,691.33 crore in March 2023 up 59.94% from Rs. 9,185.34 crore in March 2022.

    Tata Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 14.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.70 in March 2022.

    Tata Motors shares closed at 515.95 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.96% returns over the last 6 months and 38.58% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Motors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations105,016.7088,488.5977,857.16
    Other Operating Income915.65--581.90
    Total Income From Operations105,932.3588,488.5978,439.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60,211.9453,355.8747,969.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods6,247.695,471.305,350.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,734.75-1,368.63-2,123.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9,377.528,592.908,029.42
    Depreciation7,050.206,071.786,432.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----3,921.39
    Other Expenses15,246.0511,616.9114,851.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,064.204,748.461,850.68
    Other Income1,576.931,130.38902.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,641.135,878.842,753.23
    Interest2,641.672,675.832,380.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,999.463,203.01372.71
    Exceptional Items-215.32-0.40-713.81
    P/L Before Tax4,784.143,202.61-341.10
    Tax-620.65262.83758.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,404.792,939.78-1,099.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,404.792,939.78-1,099.32
    Minority Interest-88.25-85.44-40.79
    Share Of P/L Of Associates91.25103.37107.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5,407.792,957.71-1,032.84
    Equity Share Capital766.02766.01765.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.117.71-2.70
    Diluted EPS14.107.71-2.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.107.71-2.70
    Diluted EPS14.107.71-2.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:05 am