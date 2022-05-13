Tata Motors Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78,439.06 crore, down 11.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78,439.06 crore in March 2022 down 11.5% from Rs. 88,627.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,032.84 crore in March 2022 up 86.42% from Rs. 7,605.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,185.34 crore in March 2022 down 34.69% from Rs. 14,065.17 crore in March 2021.

Tata Motors shares closed at 372.30 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)