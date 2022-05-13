 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78,439.06 crore, down 11.5% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 78,439.06 crore in March 2022 down 11.5% from Rs. 88,627.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,032.84 crore in March 2022 up 86.42% from Rs. 7,605.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,185.34 crore in March 2022 down 34.69% from Rs. 14,065.17 crore in March 2021.

Tata Motors shares closed at 372.30 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)

Tata Motors
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 77,857.16 71,406.77 87,772.31
Other Operating Income 581.90 822.52 855.59
Total Income From Operations 78,439.06 72,229.29 88,627.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47,969.15 41,616.79 52,201.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 5,350.94 4,874.09 3,812.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2,123.66 -794.71 979.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8,029.42 7,651.04 7,982.99
Depreciation 6,432.11 6,078.13 6,217.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -3,921.39 -3,462.35 -3,566.73
Other Expenses 14,851.81 15,266.41 13,844.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,850.68 999.89 7,156.61
Other Income 902.55 702.57 691.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,753.23 1,702.46 7,848.05
Interest 2,380.52 2,400.74 2,144.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 372.71 -698.28 5,703.22
Exceptional Items -713.81 86.16 -13,346.49
P/L Before Tax -341.10 -612.12 -7,643.27
Tax 758.22 726.05 -132.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,099.32 -1,338.17 -7,510.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,099.32 -1,338.17 -7,510.85
Minority Interest -40.79 -65.09 -20.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates 107.27 -112.88 -74.49
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1,032.84 -1,516.14 -7,605.40
Equity Share Capital 765.88 765.86 765.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.70 -3.96 -20.24
Diluted EPS -2.70 -3.96 -20.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.70 -3.96 -20.24
Diluted EPS -2.70 -3.96 -20.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
