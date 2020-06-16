Tata Motors Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 62,492.96 crore, down 27.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62,492.96 crore in March 2020 down 27.69% from Rs. 86,422.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9,894.25 crore in March 2020 down 985.41% from Rs. 1,117.48 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,255.37 crore in March 2020 down 86.52% from Rs. 9,313.20 crore in March 2019.

Tata Motors shares closed at 100.50 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -42.56% returns over the last 6 months and -36.69% over the last 12 months.