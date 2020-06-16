Tata Motors Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 62,492.96 crore, down 27.69% Y-o-Y

|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61,949.39
|71,051.42
|85,676.33
|Other Operating Income
|543.57
|624.65
|745.69
|Total Income From Operations
|62,492.96
|71,676.07
|86,422.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38,712.32
|38,694.85
|47,182.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,946.54
|3,143.69
|-606.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-849.22
|4,700.87
|10,570.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7,698.73
|7,737.29
|7,999.36
|Depreciation
|5,814.86
|5,199.28
|5,353.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-4,574.60
|-4,443.91
|-4,443.74
|Other Expenses
|17,868.29
|14,449.56
|17,270.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5,123.96
|2,194.44
|3,096.53
|Other Income
|564.47
|900.13
|863.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4,559.49
|3,094.57
|3,960.15
|Interest
|1,952.81
|1,743.59
|1,587.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6,512.30
|1,350.98
|2,372.16
|Exceptional Items
|-2,800.65
|-1.06
|-1,107.24
|P/L Before Tax
|-9,312.95
|1,349.92
|1,264.92
|Tax
|358.30
|-604.59
|111.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9,671.25
|1,954.51
|1,153.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9,671.25
|1,954.51
|1,153.46
|Minority Interest
|-30.50
|-17.58
|8.82
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-192.50
|-198.63
|-44.80
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9,894.25
|1,738.30
|1,117.48
|Equity Share Capital
|719.54
|719.54
|679.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.50
|5.02
|3.28
|Diluted EPS
|-27.50
|5.00
|3.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.50
|5.02
|3.38
|Diluted EPS
|-27.50
|5.00
|3.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited