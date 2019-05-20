Tata Motors Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 86,422.02 crore, down 5.32% Y-o-Y

|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|85,676.33
|76,264.69
|91,279.09
|Other Operating Income
|745.69
|736.20
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86,422.02
|77,000.89
|91,279.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47,182.17
|46,531.72
|50,566.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-606.41
|4,806.08
|4,652.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10,570.35
|-1,148.35
|1,836.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7,999.36
|8,508.95
|8,352.27
|Depreciation
|5,353.05
|6,439.25
|6,488.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-4,443.74
|-4,954.87
|-5,725.93
|Other Expenses
|17,270.71
|17,045.82
|20,347.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,096.53
|-227.71
|4,761.88
|Other Income
|863.62
|581.82
|364.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,960.15
|354.11
|5,126.23
|Interest
|1,587.99
|1,568.48
|1,178.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,372.16
|-1,214.37
|3,947.98
|Exceptional Items
|-1,107.24
|-28,014.03
|-1,640.33
|P/L Before Tax
|1,264.92
|-29,228.40
|2,307.65
|Tax
|111.46
|-2,405.18
|977.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,153.46
|-26,823.22
|1,330.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,153.46
|-26,823.22
|1,330.54
|Minority Interest
|8.82
|-31.74
|-63.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-44.80
|-137.58
|844.62
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,117.48
|-26,992.54
|14,990.28
|Equity Share Capital
|679.22
|679.22
|679.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.28
|-79.49
|6.24
|Diluted EPS
|3.28
|-79.49
|6.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.38
|-79.49
|6.24
|Diluted EPS
|3.38
|-79.49
|6.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited