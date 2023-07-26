English
    Tata Motors Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102,236.08 crore, up 42.12% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102,236.08 crore in June 2023 up 42.12% from Rs. 71,934.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,202.80 crore in June 2023 up 163.97% from Rs. 5,006.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,578.26 crore in June 2023 up 341.75% from Rs. 3,300.09 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 8.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.07 in June 2022.

    Tata Motors shares closed at 639.45 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.61% returns over the last 6 months and 41.02% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Motors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations101,528.49105,016.7071,227.76
    Other Operating Income707.59915.65706.90
    Total Income From Operations102,236.08105,932.3571,934.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62,479.1660,211.9446,923.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods7,607.086,247.695,263.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6,302.791,734.75-4,378.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9,851.779,377.527,786.36
    Depreciation6,633.187,050.205,841.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----3,779.69
    Other Expenses15,383.1415,246.0517,706.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,584.546,064.20-3,428.31
    Other Income1,360.541,576.93887.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,945.087,641.13-2,540.95
    Interest2,615.392,641.672,420.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,329.694,999.46-4,961.67
    Exceptional Items-676.98-215.321,493.62
    P/L Before Tax4,652.714,784.14-3,468.05
    Tax1,563.01-620.651,518.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,089.705,404.79-4,987.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,089.705,404.79-4,987.01
    Minority Interest-97.85-88.25-55.63
    Share Of P/L Of Associates210.9591.2536.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,202.805,407.79-5,006.60
    Equity Share Capital766.05766.02765.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.3514.11-13.07
    Diluted EPS8.3414.10-13.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.3514.10-13.07
    Diluted EPS8.3414.10-13.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jul 26, 2023

