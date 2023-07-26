Tata Motors Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102,236.08 crore, up 42.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102,236.08 crore in June 2023 up 42.12% from Rs. 71,934.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,202.80 crore in June 2023 up 163.97% from Rs. 5,006.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,578.26 crore in June 2023 up 341.75% from Rs. 3,300.09 crore in June 2022.

Tata Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 8.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.07 in June 2022.

Tata Motors shares closed at 639.45 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.61% returns over the last 6 months and 41.02% over the last 12 months.