    Tata Motors Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71,934.66 crore, up 8.32% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2022 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71,934.66 crore in June 2022 up 8.32% from Rs. 66,406.45 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,006.60 crore in June 2022 down 12.48% from Rs. 4,450.92 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,300.09 crore in June 2022 down 43.34% from Rs. 5,824.27 crore in June 2021.

    Tata Motors shares closed at 441.15 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.77% returns over the last 6 months and 51.39% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Motors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations71,227.7677,857.1665,535.38
    Other Operating Income706.90581.90871.07
    Total Income From Operations71,934.6678,439.0666,406.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46,923.7147,969.1537,312.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods5,263.645,350.943,677.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4,378.21-2,123.661,341.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7,786.368,029.427,994.70
    Depreciation5,841.046,432.116,202.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-3,779.69-3,921.39-3,533.03
    Other Expenses17,706.1214,851.8114,370.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3,428.311,850.68-959.46
    Other Income887.36902.55581.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2,540.952,753.23-377.86
    Interest2,420.722,380.522,203.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4,961.67372.71-2,581.16
    Exceptional Items1,493.62-713.812.52
    P/L Before Tax-3,468.05-341.10-2,578.64
    Tax1,518.96758.221,741.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4,987.01-1,099.32-4,320.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4,987.01-1,099.32-4,320.60
    Minority Interest-55.63-40.79-0.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates36.04107.27-129.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5,006.60-1,032.84-4,450.92
    Equity Share Capital765.93765.88765.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.07-2.70-11.62
    Diluted EPS-13.07-2.70-11.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.07-2.70-11.62
    Diluted EPS-13.07-2.70-11.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Motors
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:22 pm
