Tata Motors Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66,406.45 crore, up 107.63% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 11:08 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 66,406.45 crore in June 2021 up 107.63% from Rs. 31,983.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,450.92 crore in June 2021 up 47.25% from Rs. 8,437.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,824.27 crore in June 2021 up 351.76% from Rs. 1,289.23 crore in June 2020.

Tata Motors shares closed at 295.65 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)

Tata Motors
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations65,535.3887,772.3131,481.86
Other Operating Income871.07855.59501.20
Total Income From Operations66,406.4588,627.9031,983.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials37,312.3852,201.249,916.37
Purchase of Traded Goods3,677.753,812.971,724.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,341.56979.028,279.95
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7,994.707,982.995,694.26
Depreciation6,202.136,217.125,599.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised-3,533.03-3,566.73-2,805.65
Other Expenses14,370.4213,844.688,490.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-959.467,156.61-4,916.67
Other Income581.60691.44606.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-377.867,848.05-4,310.14
Interest2,203.302,144.831,876.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2,581.165,703.22-6,186.95
Exceptional Items2.52-13,346.493.22
P/L Before Tax-2,578.64-7,643.27-6,183.73
Tax1,741.96-132.422,200.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4,320.60-7,510.85-8,384.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4,320.60-7,510.85-8,384.22
Minority Interest-0.80-20.065.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates-129.52-74.49-59.76
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4,450.92-7,605.40-8,437.99
Equity Share Capital765.81765.81719.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-11.62-20.24-23.46
Diluted EPS-11.62-20.24-23.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-11.62-20.24-23.46
Diluted EPS-11.62-20.24-23.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Motors
first published: Jul 26, 2021 11:00 pm

