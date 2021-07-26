Tata Motors Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66,406.45 crore, up 107.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66,406.45 crore in June 2021 up 107.63% from Rs. 31,983.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,450.92 crore in June 2021 up 47.25% from Rs. 8,437.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,824.27 crore in June 2021 up 351.76% from Rs. 1,289.23 crore in June 2020.

Tata Motors shares closed at 295.65 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)