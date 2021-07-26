Tata Motors Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66,406.45 crore, up 107.63% Y-o-Y

|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65,535.38
|87,772.31
|31,481.86
|Other Operating Income
|871.07
|855.59
|501.20
|Total Income From Operations
|66,406.45
|88,627.90
|31,983.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37,312.38
|52,201.24
|9,916.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,677.75
|3,812.97
|1,724.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,341.56
|979.02
|8,279.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7,994.70
|7,982.99
|5,694.26
|Depreciation
|6,202.13
|6,217.12
|5,599.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-3,533.03
|-3,566.73
|-2,805.65
|Other Expenses
|14,370.42
|13,844.68
|8,490.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-959.46
|7,156.61
|-4,916.67
|Other Income
|581.60
|691.44
|606.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-377.86
|7,848.05
|-4,310.14
|Interest
|2,203.30
|2,144.83
|1,876.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,581.16
|5,703.22
|-6,186.95
|Exceptional Items
|2.52
|-13,346.49
|3.22
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,578.64
|-7,643.27
|-6,183.73
|Tax
|1,741.96
|-132.42
|2,200.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,320.60
|-7,510.85
|-8,384.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,320.60
|-7,510.85
|-8,384.22
|Minority Interest
|-0.80
|-20.06
|5.99
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-129.52
|-74.49
|-59.76
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4,450.92
|-7,605.40
|-8,437.99
|Equity Share Capital
|765.81
|765.81
|719.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.62
|-20.24
|-23.46
|Diluted EPS
|-11.62
|-20.24
|-23.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.62
|-20.24
|-23.46
|Diluted EPS
|-11.62
|-20.24
|-23.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
