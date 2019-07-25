Tata Motors Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 61,466.99 crore, down 8.37% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60,830.16
|85,676.33
|65,956.78
|Other Operating Income
|636.83
|745.69
|1,124.51
|Total Income From Operations
|61,466.99
|86,422.02
|67,081.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39,331.10
|47,182.17
|42,788.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,088.81
|-606.41
|4,450.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,644.45
|10,570.35
|-4,211.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7,719.57
|7,999.36
|8,523.21
|Depreciation
|5,111.72
|5,353.05
|5,857.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-4,106.92
|-4,443.74
|-5,112.86
|Other Expenses
|15,220.94
|17,270.71
|16,220.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,253.78
|3,096.53
|-1,433.73
|Other Income
|835.99
|863.62
|224.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,417.79
|3,960.15
|-1,208.96
|Interest
|1,711.57
|1,587.99
|1,375.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3,129.36
|2,372.16
|-2,584.23
|Exceptional Items
|-108.82
|-1,107.24
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,238.18
|1,264.92
|-2,584.23
|Tax
|196.07
|111.46
|-415.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3,434.25
|1,153.46
|-2,168.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3,434.25
|1,153.46
|-2,168.60
|Minority Interest
|-18.68
|8.82
|-39.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-245.41
|-44.80
|306.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3,698.34
|1,117.48
|-1,902.37
|Equity Share Capital
|679.22
|679.22
|679.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.89
|3.28
|-5.60
|Diluted EPS
|-10.89
|3.28
|-5.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.89
|3.38
|-5.60
|Diluted EPS
|-10.89
|3.38
|-5.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited