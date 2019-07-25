Tata Motors Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 61,466.99 crore, down 8.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61,466.99 crore in June 2019 down 8.37% from Rs. 67,081.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,698.34 crore in June 2019 down 94.41% from Rs. 1,902.37 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,693.93 crore in June 2019 down 20.53% from Rs. 4,648.17 crore in June 2018.

Tata Motors shares closed at 178.50 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.77% returns over the last 6 months and -31.03% over the last 12 months.