Tata Motors consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 67,081.29 crore

|
|
|Jun'18
|Mar'18
|Jun'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65,956.78
|91,279.09
|58,493.37
|Other Operating Income
|1,124.51
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67,081.29
|91,279.09
|58,493.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42,788.40
|50,566.19
|36,247.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4,450.39
|4,652.62
|3,356.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4,211.88
|1,836.36
|-3,028.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8,523.21
|8,352.27
|7,115.22
|Depreciation
|5,857.13
|6,488.36
|4,524.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-5,112.86
|-5,725.93
|-3,949.09
|Other Expenses
|16,220.63
|20,347.34
|13,155.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,433.73
|4,761.88
|1,071.53
|Other Income
|224.77
|364.35
|154.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,208.96
|5,126.23
|1,225.64
|Interest
|1,375.27
|1,178.25
|1,108.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,584.23
|3,947.98
|116.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1,640.33
|3,620.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,584.23
|2,307.65
|3,736.99
|Tax
|-415.63
|977.11
|1,207.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,168.60
|1,330.54
|2,529.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,168.60
|1,330.54
|2,529.55
|Minority Interest
|-39.80
|--
|-17.67
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|306.03
|844.62
|670.38
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,902.37
|2,175.16
|3,182.26
|Equity Share Capital
|679.22
|679.22
|679.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.60
|6.24
|9.36
|Diluted EPS
|-5.60
|6.24
|9.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.60
|6.24
|9.46
|Diluted EPS
|-5.60
|6.24
|9.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
