Tata Motors consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 67,081.29 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 65,956.78 91,279.09 58,493.37 Other Operating Income 1,124.51 -- -- Total Income From Operations 67,081.29 91,279.09 58,493.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 42,788.40 50,566.19 36,247.64 Purchase of Traded Goods 4,450.39 4,652.62 3,356.22 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4,211.88 1,836.36 -3,028.11 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8,523.21 8,352.27 7,115.22 Depreciation 5,857.13 6,488.36 4,524.56 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -5,112.86 -5,725.93 -3,949.09 Other Expenses 16,220.63 20,347.34 13,155.40 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,433.73 4,761.88 1,071.53 Other Income 224.77 364.35 154.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,208.96 5,126.23 1,225.64 Interest 1,375.27 1,178.25 1,108.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2,584.23 3,947.98 116.79 Exceptional Items -- -1,640.33 3,620.20 P/L Before Tax -2,584.23 2,307.65 3,736.99 Tax -415.63 977.11 1,207.44 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2,168.60 1,330.54 2,529.55 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2,168.60 1,330.54 2,529.55 Minority Interest -39.80 -- -17.67 Share Of P/L Of Associates 306.03 844.62 670.38 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1,902.37 2,175.16 3,182.26 Equity Share Capital 679.22 679.22 679.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.60 6.24 9.36 Diluted EPS -5.60 6.24 9.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.60 6.24 9.46 Diluted EPS -5.60 6.24 9.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited