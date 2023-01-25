 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.51% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 88,488.59 crore in December 2022 up 22.51% from Rs. 72,229.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,957.71 crore in December 2022 up 295.08% from Rs. 1,516.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,950.62 crore in December 2022 up 53.6% from Rs. 7,780.59 crore in December 2021.

Tata Motors
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88,488.59 78,846.92 71,406.77
Other Operating Income -- 764.45 822.52
Total Income From Operations 88,488.59 79,611.37 72,229.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53,355.87 47,721.91 41,616.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 5,471.30 5,324.32 4,874.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,368.63 -769.53 -794.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8,592.90 7,897.92 7,651.04
Depreciation 6,071.78 5,897.34 6,078.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -4,141.08 -3,462.35
Other Expenses 11,616.91 18,005.52 15,266.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,748.46 -325.03 999.89
Other Income 1,130.38 1,038.51 702.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,878.84 713.48 1,702.46
Interest 2,675.83 2,487.26 2,400.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,203.01 -1,773.78 -698.28
Exceptional Items -0.40 312.63 86.16
P/L Before Tax 3,202.61 -1,461.15 -612.12
Tax 262.83 -457.08 726.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,939.78 -1,004.07 -1,338.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,939.78 -1,004.07 -1,338.17
Minority Interest -85.44 -46.26 -65.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates 103.37 105.72 -112.88
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,957.71 -944.61 -1,516.14
Equity Share Capital 766.01 765.98 765.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.71 -2.47 -3.96
Diluted EPS 7.71 -2.47 -3.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.71 -2.47 -3.96
Diluted EPS 7.71 -2.47 -3.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited