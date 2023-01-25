English
    Tata Motors Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.51% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88,488.59 crore in December 2022 up 22.51% from Rs. 72,229.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,957.71 crore in December 2022 up 295.08% from Rs. 1,516.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,950.62 crore in December 2022 up 53.6% from Rs. 7,780.59 crore in December 2021.

    Tata Motors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations88,488.5978,846.9271,406.77
    Other Operating Income--764.45822.52
    Total Income From Operations88,488.5979,611.3772,229.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53,355.8747,721.9141,616.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods5,471.305,324.324,874.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,368.63-769.53-794.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8,592.907,897.927,651.04
    Depreciation6,071.785,897.346,078.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised---4,141.08-3,462.35
    Other Expenses11,616.9118,005.5215,266.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,748.46-325.03999.89
    Other Income1,130.381,038.51702.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,878.84713.481,702.46
    Interest2,675.832,487.262,400.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,203.01-1,773.78-698.28
    Exceptional Items-0.40312.6386.16
    P/L Before Tax3,202.61-1,461.15-612.12
    Tax262.83-457.08726.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,939.78-1,004.07-1,338.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,939.78-1,004.07-1,338.17
    Minority Interest-85.44-46.26-65.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates103.37105.72-112.88
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,957.71-944.61-1,516.14
    Equity Share Capital766.01765.98765.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.71-2.47-3.96
    Diluted EPS7.71-2.47-3.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.71-2.47-3.96
    Diluted EPS7.71-2.47-3.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
