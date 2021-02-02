MARKET NEWS

Tata Motors Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75,653.79 crore, up 5.55% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 75,653.79 crore in December 2020 up 5.55% from Rs. 71,676.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,906.45 crore in December 2020 up 67.2% from Rs. 1,738.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,844.70 crore in December 2020 up 54.87% from Rs. 8,293.85 crore in December 2019.

Tata Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 8.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.02 in December 2019.

Tata Motors shares closed at 279.60 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 147.32% returns over the last 6 months and 68.84% over the last 12 months.

Tata Motors
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations74,878.9852,839.0271,051.42
Other Operating Income774.81690.98624.65
Total Income From Operations75,653.7953,530.0071,676.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials45,253.3533,986.3138,694.85
Purchase of Traded Goods3,626.463,085.743,143.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-970.09-3,604.724,700.87
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7,562.246,408.997,737.29
Depreciation6,128.755,601.475,199.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised-3,267.42-3,209.33-4,443.91
Other Expenses11,316.5510,764.7114,449.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,003.95496.832,194.44
Other Income712.00633.22900.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,715.951,130.053,094.57
Interest2,125.931,949.601,743.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,590.02-819.551,350.98
Exceptional Items-422.63---1.06
P/L Before Tax4,167.39-819.551,349.92
Tax945.18-471.39-604.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,222.21-348.161,954.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,222.21-348.161,954.51
Minority Interest-35.03-7.19-17.58
Share Of P/L Of Associates-280.7340.90-198.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,906.45-314.451,738.30
Equity Share Capital719.54719.54719.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.07-0.875.02
Diluted EPS8.04-0.875.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.07-0.875.02
Diluted EPS8.04-0.875.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Motors
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:55 am

