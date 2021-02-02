Tata Motors Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75,653.79 crore, up 5.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75,653.79 crore in December 2020 up 5.55% from Rs. 71,676.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,906.45 crore in December 2020 up 67.2% from Rs. 1,738.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,844.70 crore in December 2020 up 54.87% from Rs. 8,293.85 crore in December 2019.

Tata Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 8.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.02 in December 2019.

Tata Motors shares closed at 279.60 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 147.32% returns over the last 6 months and 68.84% over the last 12 months.