Tata Motors Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 71,676.07 crore, down 6.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71,676.07 crore in December 2019 down 6.92% from Rs. 77,000.89 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,738.30 crore in December 2019 up 106.44% from Rs. 26,992.54 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,293.85 crore in December 2019 up 22.09% from Rs. 6,793.36 crore in December 2018.

Tata Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 5.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 79.49 in December 2018.

Tata Motors shares closed at 186.20 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.53% returns over the last 6 months and 6.64% over the last 12 months.