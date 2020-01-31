Tata Motors Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 71,676.07 crore, down 6.92% Y-o-Y

|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71,051.42
|64,763.39
|76,264.69
|Other Operating Income
|624.65
|668.56
|736.20
|Total Income From Operations
|71,676.07
|65,431.95
|77,000.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38,694.85
|36,054.22
|46,531.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,143.69
|3,049.31
|4,806.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4,700.87
|1,023.99
|-1,148.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7,737.29
|7,283.01
|8,508.95
|Depreciation
|5,199.28
|5,299.57
|6,439.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-4,443.91
|-4,377.97
|-4,954.87
|Other Expenses
|14,449.56
|15,354.88
|17,045.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,194.44
|1,744.94
|-227.71
|Other Income
|900.13
|672.56
|581.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,094.57
|2,417.50
|354.11
|Interest
|1,743.59
|1,835.36
|1,568.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,350.98
|582.14
|-1,214.37
|Exceptional Items
|-1.06
|39.09
|-28,014.03
|P/L Before Tax
|1,349.92
|621.23
|-29,228.40
|Tax
|-604.59
|445.47
|-2,405.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,954.51
|175.76
|-26,823.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,954.51
|175.76
|-26,823.22
|Minority Interest
|-17.58
|-28.86
|-31.74
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-198.63
|-363.46
|-137.58
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,738.30
|-216.56
|-26,992.54
|Equity Share Capital
|719.54
|679.22
|679.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.02
|-0.64
|-79.49
|Diluted EPS
|5.00
|-0.64
|-79.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.02
|-0.64
|-79.49
|Diluted EPS
|5.00
|-0.64
|-79.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited