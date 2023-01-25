Tata Motors back in black with Q3 net profit at Rs 2,958 crore; beats estimates

Tata Motors on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against a loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.51 percent from Rs 72,229.29 crore in the same quarter last year, the automaker said in an exchange filing.

The Street was expecting the auto major to swing back to black with net profit estimates anywhere between Rs 300-800 crore. Consolidated sales were expected to rise over 14.5 percent year on year (YoY) and 3.9 percent sequentially to Rs 82,718 crore, estimates of analysts across four brokerages showed.

Free cash flow (automotive) in the quarter, was positive at Rs 5,300 crore (as compared to Rs 4,000 crore in Q3FY22) owing to improvement in cash profits and working capital.

JLR Revenue for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which is the biggest unit of Tata Motors, were at £6 billion, up 28 percent year on year (YoY) and up 15 percent sequentially reflecting better supplies, strong model mix and pricing. Related stories MC Special: Brokers face trickiest bouncer yet from SEBI in proposed ASBA rule for trades

Mumbai Airport plans to deploy more than 100 EVs by FY24 to reduce carbon footprint

Happiest at 80: Ashok Soota strikes again with an array of health products; calls Warren Buffett a r... Profit before tax in the quarter was £265 million, up from a loss of £9 million a year ago with a positive EBIT margin of 3.7 percent, up from 1.4 percent in Q3FY22. The company said the higher profitability reflects increased wholesale volumes with favourable mix, pricing and foreign exchange offset partially by higher inflation and supplier claims largely related to constrained volumes. Wholesale volumes of were at 80,000, the highest level since Q1FY22 when the semiconductor shortages began and up 15 percent YoY. Liquidity remained strong at the end of the quarter with £3.9 billion of cash, it said. Commercial Vehicles (CV) Tata CV revenues were up 22.5 percent at around Rs 16,900 crore. EBITDA

margins were 8.4 percent (up 580 bps YoY) and EBIT margins were at 5.9 percent (up 650 bps YoY) led by better mix, higher realisations, cost

savings and softened commodity prices. Tata CV global wholesales stood at 97,100 units (down 6 percent YoY) during the quarter, primarily because of weaker international business volumes. CV domestic wholesales were at 90,800 units (flat YoY), domestic retails at 97,700 units (up 5 percent). Passenger Vehicles (PV) Tata PV revenues were up 37 percent YoY at around Rs 11,700 crore reflecting higher volumes and realizations. EBITDA margins were 6.9 percent (up 370 bps YoY) and EBIT margins were at 1.5 percent (up 510 bps) YoY driven by improved volumes and mix, higher realizations, softening commodities and certain one offs. PV domestic wholesales were at 1,31,300 units (up 33 percent), domestic retails at 1,38,900 units (up 27 percent), which was the highest. Q3 electric vehicle (EV) volumes were also highest at 12,600 units (up 116 percent). Outlook Tata Motors said it remains cautiously optimistic on the demand situation despite global uncertainties. "We will remain vigilant on demand and our continued focus on profitable growth, improving semiconductor supplies and stable commodity prices will aid revenue growth, margin improvement and positive cash delivery in Q4FY23," it said.

Moneycontrol News