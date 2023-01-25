 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors back in black with Q3 net profit at Rs 2,958 crore; beats estimates

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

The Street was expecting the auto major to swing back to black with net profit estimates anywhere between Rs 300-800 crore.

Tata Motors on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against a loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.51 percent from Rs 72,229.29 crore in the same quarter last year, the automaker said in an exchange filing.

The Street was expecting the auto major to swing back to black with net profit estimates anywhere between Rs 300-800 crore. Consolidated sales were expected to rise over 14.5 percent year on year (YoY) and 3.9 percent sequentially to Rs 82,718 crore, estimates of analysts across four brokerages showed.

Free cash flow (automotive) in the quarter, was positive at Rs 5,300 crore (as compared to Rs 4,000 crore in Q3FY22) owing to improvement in cash profits and working capital.