Tata Motors aims for one lakh EV sales in FY24, says top executive

Tata Motors, India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is eyeing to sell about one lakh electric cars by the end of the year, PB Balaji, group CFO told reporters during the earnings call of the first quarter. The Mumbai-headquartered automobile major sold 19,000 EV units in the first quarter.

EVs, in the first quarter, registered a 104 percent increase YoY and the segment accounted for Rs 2,400 crore in revenue of the total passenger vehicle sales for the company. In the June quarter, the company sold 19,000 EV units compared to 9,000 units sold in the same period last year.

Overall, the consolidated EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization declined by 80 basis points (bps). The company said that margins declined mainly due to two reasons. Firstly, Indian Premier League showcased Tata Tiago on full blast which gave the company a heavy order intake, and that will not be there in the second half of the year. Second, the cost of lithium in batteries has largely been elevated in the last nine months. However, the management is seeing a reduction in prices from the current quarter onwards.

The company has also been taking strides as far as availing subsidies is concerned. Tata Motors has sought incentives for its Tiago EV under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. The firm has applied for all variants of the Tiago, which recently hit a sales milestone of 10,000 units.

"The Automotive Research Association of India certification is done. We are now in the process of filing paperwork and we expect to get the approval from the government in the next one or two months," Balaji announced.

The certification also gains significance because its rival, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) recently became the first automobile company to receive the PLI certificate.

The Rs. 25,938-crore scheme was launched in September 2021. Original equipment manufacturers or OEMs were to be given incentives in order to boost production and employability in the country.

Furthermore, the company's hatchback segment has declined by 2.4 percent to 32 percent for the quarter. The management expects that the hatchback and sedan may come under further pressure with the new launches that have happened recently in the industry.

Lastly, Tata Motor has hiked its prices several times -- in April and July 2022 and in February, May, and July 2023. The total cumulative price hikes are about 3.4 percent. Balaji said that multiple factors, such as the brand, innovation and cost-saving programmes, shape the pricing decision.

The company has overturned June 2022 quarter losses. Tata Motors recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,203 crore in the first quarter.

At 2:00 pm, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 643, trading 0.35 percent higher than the previous close on the NSE. In the last six months, the stock has gained 45 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.