 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Metaliks Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 876.98 crore, up 36% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Metaliks are:

Net Sales at Rs 876.98 crore in September 2022 up 36% from Rs. 644.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.29 crore in September 2022 down 73.84% from Rs. 54.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.70 crore in September 2022 down 55.59% from Rs. 102.91 crore in September 2021.

Tata Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.30 in September 2021.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 721.30 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.89% returns over the last 6 months and -33.70% over the last 12 months.

Tata Metaliks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 876.98 666.37 644.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 876.98 666.37 644.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 634.49 530.92 393.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.74 -73.15 -5.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.31 37.57 35.25
Depreciation 18.58 18.35 15.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 170.01 146.90 121.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.33 5.78 83.85
Other Income 4.79 2.98 3.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.12 8.76 86.97
Interest 7.00 7.03 5.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.12 1.73 81.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.12 1.73 81.01
Tax 5.83 0.51 26.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.29 1.22 54.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.20
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.29 1.22 54.62
Equity Share Capital 31.58 31.58 31.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.52 0.39 17.30
Diluted EPS 4.52 0.39 17.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.53 0.39 17.30
Diluted EPS 4.52 0.39 17.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Pig Iron #Tata Metaliks
first published: Oct 18, 2022 12:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.