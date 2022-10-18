Tata Metaliks Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 876.98 crore, up 36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 876.98 crore in September 2022 up 36% from Rs. 644.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.29 crore in September 2022 down 73.84% from Rs. 54.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.70 crore in September 2022 down 55.59% from Rs. 102.91 crore in September 2021.

Tata Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.30 in September 2021.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 721.30 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.89% returns over the last 6 months and -33.70% over the last 12 months.