Tata Metaliks Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 644.84 crore, up 24.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 644.84 crore in September 2021 up 24.1% from Rs. 519.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.62 crore in September 2021 down 33.39% from Rs. 82.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.91 crore in September 2021 down 7.84% from Rs. 111.66 crore in September 2020.

Tata Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.30 in September 2021 from Rs. 28.96 in September 2020.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 1,136.00 on October 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.88% returns over the last 6 months and 130.82% over the last 12 months.