Tata Metaliks Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 519.63 crore, up 1.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 519.63 crore in September 2020 up 1.61% from Rs. 511.38 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.00 crore in September 2020 up 250.58% from Rs. 23.39 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.66 crore in September 2020 up 138.9% from Rs. 46.74 crore in September 2019.

Tata Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 28.96 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.32 in September 2019.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 559.20 on October 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.89% returns over the last 6 months and -2.08% over the last 12 months.