Tata Metaliks Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 547.40 crore, up 21.58% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 547.40 crore in September 2018 up 21.58% from Rs. 450.24 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.53 crore in September 2018 up 41.67% from Rs. 33.55 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.77 crore in September 2018 up 29.24% from Rs. 67.14 crore in September 2017.

Tata Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 18.79 in September 2018 from Rs. 13.27 in September 2017.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 580.65 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.89% returns over the last 6 months and -19.26% over the last 12 months.