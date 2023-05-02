 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Metaliks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 925.99 crore, up 14.61% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Metaliks are:

Net Sales at Rs 925.99 crore in March 2023 up 14.61% from Rs. 807.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.56 crore in March 2023 up 5.91% from Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.97 crore in March 2023 up 52.37% from Rs. 63.64 crore in March 2022.

Tata Metaliks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 925.99 790.23 807.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 925.99 790.23 807.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 574.32 536.45 542.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.82 -1.32 17.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.99 40.65 39.52
Depreciation 21.69 18.67 14.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 199.56 175.71 151.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.61 20.07 42.32
Other Income 3.67 2.20 6.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.28 22.27 49.05
Interest 8.69 10.02 6.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.59 12.25 42.36
Exceptional Items -- -- 30.83
P/L Before Tax 66.59 12.25 73.19
Tax 11.03 2.77 20.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.56 9.48 52.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.56 9.48 52.46
Equity Share Capital 31.58 31.58 31.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.59 3.01 16.61
Diluted EPS 17.59 3.01 16.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.59 3.01 16.61
Diluted EPS 17.59 3.01 16.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited