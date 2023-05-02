Tata Metaliks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 925.99 crore, up 14.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 925.99 crore in March 2023 up 14.61% from Rs. 807.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.56 crore in March 2023 up 5.91% from Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.97 crore in March 2023 up 52.37% from Rs. 63.64 crore in March 2022.