Tata Metaliks Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 660.87 crore, up 26.7% Y-o-Y

April 15, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Metaliks are:

Net Sales at Rs 660.87 crore in March 2021 up 26.7% from Rs. 521.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.99 crore in March 2021 down 2.66% from Rs. 77.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.87 crore in March 2021 up 18.62% from Rs. 122.97 crore in March 2020.

Tata Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.75 in March 2021 from Rs. 27.43 in March 2020.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 900.75 on April 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.37% returns over the last 6 months and 162.11% over the last 12 months.

Tata Metaliks
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations660.87526.23521.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations660.87526.23521.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials303.97261.06282.02
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.63-3.81-15.49
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.0535.1234.50
Depreciation15.9715.1317.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses144.12107.38100.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.13111.35102.86
Other Income2.772.102.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.90113.45105.51
Interest5.974.499.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.93108.9696.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax123.93108.9696.50
Tax48.7433.5319.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.1975.4377.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-0.20-0.25-0.19
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.9975.1877.04
Equity Share Capital31.5831.5828.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.7523.8127.43
Diluted EPS23.7523.8124.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.7523.8127.43
Diluted EPS23.7523.8124.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Pig Iron #Tata Metaliks
first published: Apr 15, 2021 01:44 pm

