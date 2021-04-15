Tata Metaliks Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 660.87 crore, up 26.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 660.87 crore in March 2021 up 26.7% from Rs. 521.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.99 crore in March 2021 down 2.66% from Rs. 77.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.87 crore in March 2021 up 18.62% from Rs. 122.97 crore in March 2020.

Tata Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.75 in March 2021 from Rs. 27.43 in March 2020.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 900.75 on April 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.37% returns over the last 6 months and 162.11% over the last 12 months.