Tata Metaliks Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 521.60 crore, down 12.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 521.60 crore in March 2020 down 12.16% from Rs. 593.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.04 crore in March 2020 up 19.72% from Rs. 64.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.97 crore in March 2020 up 46.92% from Rs. 83.70 crore in March 2019.

Tata Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 27.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 25.41 in March 2019.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 498.65 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.59% returns over the last 6 months and -16.93% over the last 12 months.