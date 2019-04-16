Tata Metaliks Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 593.80 crore, up 8.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 593.80 crore in March 2019 up 8.74% from Rs. 546.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.35 crore in March 2019 up 17.75% from Rs. 54.65 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.70 crore in March 2019 down 13.95% from Rs. 97.27 crore in March 2018.

Tata Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 25.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 21.61 in March 2018.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 668.55 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.89% returns over the last 6 months and -19.01% over the last 12 months.