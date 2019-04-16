App
Earnings
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Metaliks Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 593.80 crore, up 8.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Metaliks are:

Net Sales at Rs 593.80 crore in March 2019 up 8.74% from Rs. 546.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.35 crore in March 2019 up 17.75% from Rs. 54.65 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.70 crore in March 2019 down 13.95% from Rs. 97.27 crore in March 2018.

Tata Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 25.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 21.61 in March 2018.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 668.55 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.89% returns over the last 6 months and -19.01% over the last 12 months.

Tata Metaliks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 593.80 546.37 546.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 593.80 546.37 546.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 354.97 339.35 286.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.31 -0.64 29.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.88 28.45 25.63
Depreciation 15.32 13.64 13.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.76 104.51 116.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.56 61.06 74.71
Other Income 2.82 1.26 9.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.38 62.32 84.05
Interest 11.54 11.13 17.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.84 51.19 66.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.84 51.19 66.33
Tax -7.68 11.28 11.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.52 39.91 54.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.17 -0.28 -0.23
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.35 39.63 54.65
Equity Share Capital 28.09 25.29 25.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.48 15.67 21.61
Diluted EPS 25.44 15.67 21.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.41 15.67 21.61
Diluted EPS 25.37 15.67 21.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 16, 2019 10:28 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Pig Iron #Tata Metaliks

