Tata Metaliks Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 666.37 crore, up 10.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 666.37 crore in June 2022 up 10.51% from Rs. 602.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022 down 98.71% from Rs. 94.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.11 crore in June 2022 down 82.73% from Rs. 156.99 crore in June 2021.

Tata Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 29.99 in June 2021.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 687.75 on July 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.50% returns over the last 6 months and -42.77% over the last 12 months.