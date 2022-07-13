 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Metaliks Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 666.37 crore, up 10.51% Y-o-Y

Jul 13, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Metaliks are:

Net Sales at Rs 666.37 crore in June 2022 up 10.51% from Rs. 602.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022 down 98.71% from Rs. 94.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.11 crore in June 2022 down 82.73% from Rs. 156.99 crore in June 2021.

Tata Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 29.99 in June 2021.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 687.75 on July 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.50% returns over the last 6 months and -42.77% over the last 12 months.

Tata Metaliks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 666.37 807.92 602.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 666.37 807.92 602.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 530.92 542.67 323.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -73.15 17.62 -21.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.57 39.52 34.90
Depreciation 18.35 14.59 16.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 146.90 151.20 112.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.78 42.32 137.36
Other Income 2.98 6.73 3.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.76 49.05 140.84
Interest 7.03 6.69 6.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.73 42.36 134.83
Exceptional Items -- 30.83 --
P/L Before Tax 1.73 73.19 134.83
Tax 0.51 20.73 39.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.22 52.46 94.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.18
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.22 52.46 94.72
Equity Share Capital 31.58 31.58 31.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.39 16.61 29.99
Diluted EPS 0.39 16.10 29.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.39 16.61 29.99
Diluted EPS 0.39 16.10 29.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 13, 2022 11:00 pm
