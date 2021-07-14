Tata Metaliks Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 602.97 crore, up 187.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 602.97 crore in June 2021 up 187.21% from Rs. 209.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.72 crore in June 2021 up 866.34% from Rs. 12.36 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.99 crore in June 2021 up 1295.47% from Rs. 11.25 crore in June 2020.

Tata Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 29.99 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.40 in June 2020.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 1,201.70 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.22% returns over the last 6 months and 138.24% over the last 12 months.