Tata Metaliks Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 499.03 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 499.03 crore in June 2019 up 6.74% from Rs. 467.54 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.62 crore in June 2019 down 35.44% from Rs. 30.39 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.35 crore in June 2019 down 26.83% from Rs. 67.45 crore in June 2018.

Tata Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.99 in June 2019 from Rs. 12.02 in June 2018.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 582.45 on July 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -16.42% over the last 12 months.