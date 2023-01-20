 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Metaliks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 790.23 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Metaliks are:

Net Sales at Rs 790.23 crore in December 2022 up 14.56% from Rs. 689.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2022 down 73.41% from Rs. 35.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.94 crore in December 2022 down 42.45% from Rs. 71.14 crore in December 2021.

Tata Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.29 in December 2021.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 864.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.32% returns over the last 6 months and 1.02% over the last 12 months.

Tata Metaliks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 790.23 876.98 689.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 790.23 876.98 689.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 536.45 634.49 436.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.32 -6.74 19.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.65 38.31 35.85
Depreciation 18.67 18.58 15.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 175.71 170.01 130.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.07 22.33 52.81
Other Income 2.20 4.79 3.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.27 27.12 56.13
Interest 10.02 7.00 5.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.25 20.12 50.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.25 20.12 50.29
Tax 2.77 5.83 14.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.48 14.29 35.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.23
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.48 14.29 35.65
Equity Share Capital 31.58 31.58 31.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.01 4.52 11.29
Diluted EPS 3.01 4.52 11.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.01 4.53 11.29
Diluted EPS 3.01 4.52 11.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

