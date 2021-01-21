Tata Metaliks Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 526.23 crore, up 1.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 526.23 crore in December 2020 up 1.47% from Rs. 518.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.18 crore in December 2020 up 63.76% from Rs. 45.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.58 crore in December 2020 up 58.04% from Rs. 81.36 crore in December 2019.

Tata Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 23.81 in December 2020 from Rs. 16.35 in December 2019.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 821.05 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.52% returns over the last 6 months and 28.88% over the last 12 months.