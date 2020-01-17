Tata Metaliks Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 518.62 crore, down 5.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 518.62 crore in December 2019 down 5.08% from Rs. 546.37 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.91 crore in December 2019 up 15.85% from Rs. 39.63 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.36 crore in December 2019 up 7.11% from Rs. 75.96 crore in December 2018.

Tata Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 16.35 in December 2019 from Rs. 15.67 in December 2018.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 663.85 on January 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.93% returns over the last 6 months and 7.19% over the last 12 months.