Tata Metaliks reports Rs 39.63 cr PAT in December quarter

The company clocked Rs 40.35-crore PAT during the corresponding quarter in the financial year 2017-18, Tata Metaliks said in a BSE filing.
Tata Metaliks on Monday said its profit after tax (PAT) fell by 1.78 percent to Rs 39.63 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
The company clocked Rs 40.35-crore PAT during the corresponding quarter in the financial year 2017-18, Tata Metaliks said in a BSE filing.
Its total income stood at Rs 547.63 crore, higher as compared to Rs 490 crore in October-December 2017.
A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Tata Metaliks Ltd has manufacturing facilities at Kharagpur, West Bengal, where the company produces pig iron and ductile iron pipes.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 08:59 pm