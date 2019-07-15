App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Metaliks Q1 PAT at Rs 19.62 cr

Total income was however higher at Rs 503.43 crore as compared to Rs 469.02 crore in April-June 2018.

Tata Metaliks on Monday said its profit after tax (PAT) fell by over 35 per cent to Rs 19.62 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company clocked Rs 30.39 crore PAT in the year-ago period, Tata Metaliks said in a BSE filing.

A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Tata Metaliks has manufacturing facilities at Kharagpur, West Bengal, where the company produces pig iron and ductile iron pipes.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Business #Results #Tata Metaliks

