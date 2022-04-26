HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Metaliks: Capex on DI pipes to provide visibility, earnings growth

Nandish Shah   •

Merger with Tata Steel Long Products, ordering activity in ductile iron pipes remain critical areas to watch out for

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The March-quarter results of Tata Metaliks (TML; CMP: Rs 809; Market capitalisation: Rs 2,555 crore) were impacted by higher raw material prices and fixed-priced contracts for Ductile Iron (DI) pipes. Regarding the timeline of merger with Tata Steel Long Products (TSLP), the management has said that Tata Steel will give some clarity on it, given the procedural delays. Review of March quarter results Higher volumes and realisations in both the pig iron (PI) and DI pipe segments helped revenue growth, sequentially....

