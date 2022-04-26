Tata Metaliks: Capex on DI pipes to provide visibility, earnings growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The March-quarter results of Tata Metaliks (TML; CMP: Rs 809; Market capitalisation: Rs 2,555 crore) were impacted by higher raw material prices and fixed-priced contracts for Ductile Iron (DI) pipes. Regarding the timeline of merger with Tata Steel Long Products (TSLP), the management has said that Tata Steel will give some clarity on it, given the procedural delays. Review of March quarter results Higher volumes and realisations in both the pig iron (PI) and DI pipe segments helped revenue growth, sequentially....