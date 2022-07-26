English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tata Investment Corporation Q1 profit jumps 66.52%

    The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 59.89 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

    PTI
    July 26, 2022 / 07:49 PM IST

    Tata Investment Corporation Ltd on July 26 reported a 66.52 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 89.74 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 driven by higher dividend income.

    The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 59.89 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

    Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 101.97 crore as compared to Rs 61.9 crore in the year-ago period. Dividend income stood at Rs 74.19 crore as against Rs 41.26 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

    The company, which is engaged in investment activities, said its total expenses in the first quarter stood at Rs 11.17 crore as compared to Rs 5.93 crore in the same period last fiscal.
    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #Profits #Q1 #Results #Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 07:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.