App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Investment Corporation posts net loss of Rs 36.75 crore in Q4 FY20

Total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 21.41 crore as compared to Rs 24.59 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Investment Corporation on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 36.75 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.87 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Tata Investment Corporation said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 21.41 crore as compared to Rs 24.59 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Close

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 90.09 crore as against Rs 133.82 crore in the previous year, said the firm which has no activities other than those of an investment company

related news

Total revenue from operations for 2019-20 stood at Rs 143.98 crore as compared to Rs 177.05 crore in 2018-19, the company said.

The board of directors at its meeting held on Wednesday has recommended a dividend of Rs 18 per ordinary share of Rs 10 each at 180 percent, which shall be paid after the annual general meeting, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #Business #Results #Tata Investment Corporation

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Aarogya Setu Bug Bounty Programme: Cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh for identifying vulnerabilities in app

Aarogya Setu Bug Bounty Programme: Cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh for identifying vulnerabilities in app

Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 80% of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases reported in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 80% of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases reported in May

Maharashtra govt keeps circle rates unchanged for FY21

Maharashtra govt keeps circle rates unchanged for FY21

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.