Tata Inv Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.92 crore, up 18.14% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 95.92 crore in September 2022 up 18.14% from Rs. 81.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.19 crore in September 2022 up 28.93% from Rs. 66.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.47 crore in September 2022 up 21.1% from Rs. 73.88 crore in September 2021.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 17.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.21 in September 2021.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 2,377.00 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.31% returns over the last 6 months and 59.59% over the last 12 months.

Tata Investment Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 95.92 126.30 81.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 95.92 126.30 81.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.65 3.61 2.95
Depreciation 0.24 0.21 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.90 7.25 4.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.13 115.23 73.67
Other Income 0.10 0.11 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.23 115.34 73.67
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.20 115.31 73.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 89.20 115.31 73.66
Tax 3.01 6.62 6.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.19 108.69 66.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.19 108.69 66.85
Equity Share Capital 50.60 50.60 50.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.04 21.48 13.21
Diluted EPS 17.04 21.48 13.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.04 21.48 13.21
Diluted EPS 17.04 21.48 13.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm
