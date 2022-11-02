Tata Inv Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.92 crore, up 18.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.92 crore in September 2022 up 18.14% from Rs. 81.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.19 crore in September 2022 up 28.93% from Rs. 66.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.47 crore in September 2022 up 21.1% from Rs. 73.88 crore in September 2021.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 17.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.21 in September 2021.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 2,377.00 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.31% returns over the last 6 months and 59.59% over the last 12 months.