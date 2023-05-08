English
    Tata Inv Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.97 crore, down 11.34% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.97 crore in March 2023 down 11.34% from Rs. 46.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.17 crore in March 2023 down 5.6% from Rs. 33.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.81 crore in March 2023 down 11.47% from Rs. 40.45 crore in March 2022.

    Tata Inv Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.53 in March 2022.

    Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 2,179.80 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.94% returns over the last 6 months and 46.39% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Investment Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.9724.7146.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.9724.7146.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.703.903.26
    Depreciation0.240.260.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.662.072.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.3718.4840.14
    Other Income0.200.030.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.5718.5140.20
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.5518.4940.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.5518.4940.17
    Tax4.383.647.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.1714.8533.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.1714.8533.02
    Equity Share Capital50.6050.6050.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.162.946.53
    Diluted EPS6.162.946.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.162.946.53
    Diluted EPS6.162.946.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
