Tata Inv Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.97 crore, down 11.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.97 crore in March 2023 down 11.34% from Rs. 46.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.17 crore in March 2023 down 5.6% from Rs. 33.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.81 crore in March 2023 down 11.47% from Rs. 40.45 crore in March 2022.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.53 in March 2022.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 2,179.80 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.94% returns over the last 6 months and 46.39% over the last 12 months.