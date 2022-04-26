 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Inv Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.21 crore, up 86.86% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.21 crore in March 2022 up 86.86% from Rs. 24.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.02 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 16.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.45 crore in March 2022 up 98.48% from Rs. 20.38 crore in March 2021.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.26 in March 2021.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,482.60 on April 25, 2022 (NSE)

Tata Investment Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.21 52.56 24.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.21 52.56 24.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.26 3.20 2.64
Depreciation 0.25 0.24 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.56 2.47 1.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.14 46.65 20.17
Other Income 0.06 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.20 46.65 20.17
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.17 46.62 20.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.17 46.62 20.15
Tax 7.15 9.79 3.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.02 36.83 16.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.02 36.83 16.51
Equity Share Capital 50.60 50.60 50.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.53 7.28 3.26
Diluted EPS 6.53 7.28 3.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.53 7.28 3.26
Diluted EPS 6.53 7.28 3.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Tata Inv Corp #Tata Investment Corporation
first published: Apr 26, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.