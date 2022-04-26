Tata Inv Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.21 crore, up 86.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.21 crore in March 2022 up 86.86% from Rs. 24.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.02 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 16.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.45 crore in March 2022 up 98.48% from Rs. 20.38 crore in March 2021.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.26 in March 2021.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,482.60 on April 25, 2022 (NSE)